Arrested suspects 'stole' equipment, awards
Thieves ransack DJ Ganyani's studio
Police have pounced on two people who allegedly broke into the studio of DJ Ganyani Shabalala in Meadowlands, Soweto.
The men gained entry into the studio through the roof on Monday morning, and damage is estimated at about R140,000...
