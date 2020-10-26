Police confirm two in ‘mob justice’ video were killed

Traditional leaders have condemned incidents of mob justice in the Eastern Cape after police confirmed that two men who appeared in a 30-second video clip bound in chains and marched through a rural community were killed.

Disturbing video footage of the incident was circulated on social media on Friday and police said two murder dockets were being investigated.

Police provincial spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said on Saturday the case was under investigation by Cofimvaba detectives. “The investigation is at an advanced state and arrests are expected soon,” Soci said.

“The incident is alleged to have happened in the Woodhouse area, Cofimvaba, on 24 August. Detectives are in constant communication with the families of the victims and are keeping them updated on the progress of the investigation.”

In the video, the men are paraded while wearing heavy chains around their necks. There is also singing in the video: Thina singamasela sib’iibhokhwe zabantu, thina singamasela sib’iibhokhwe zabantu. This translates as: “We are thieves, we are stealing people’s goats, we are thieves stealing people’s goats.”