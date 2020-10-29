We hope more looters are nabbed

The popular saying that “you cannot escape the long arm of the law” rings true for the SA elite who enriched themselves by looting public funds, as we have seen several high-profile arrests in recent weeks.



The latest person arrested was ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo, who was released on R10,000 bail yesterday by the Mbombela magistrate's court in a fraud and corruption case. The matter dates back to 2012 when Bongo worked for the Mpumalanga human settlements department. He and his co-accused allegedly colluded and defrauded the department in transactions involving a whopping R124m...