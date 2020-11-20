Pityana urges public servants to copy example of former AG
Makwetu held up as the benchmark for ethical leadership
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana has called on politicians and public servants to follow the ethical leadership of late auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu.
Pityana was speaking at Makwetu's funeral service at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery yesterday...
