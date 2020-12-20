Hawks arrest 36, seize AK47s during illegal mining turf battle in North West

The Hawks averted a deadly fight between illegal miners in the North West town of Stilfontein on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said members responded to a “an apparent turf war among armed factions” of alleged illegal miners. They recovered several firearms including three AK47 rifles and apprehended 36 suspects.

“The district illicit mining task team and local police were the first respondents on the scene where a fight between over 100 illegal miners near Stilfontein shaft was under way. The warring rivals are believed to be Lesotho nationals fighting to assert dominance over each other for illegal mining turf,” said Mogale.