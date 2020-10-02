Factionalism in ANC blinds majority against PPE sandal
Factionalism in the ANC has blinded its majority members and supporters in all structures to see and accept the findings of the integrity committee on its members found wanting on PPE matters.
Supporters of the affected members claimed that there is inconsistency in the application of internal processes of the ANC. Yes, members of the ANC have first hand knowledge of internal processes of their organisation than outsiders. Comrades who disagree with the findings of the integrity committee know very well that the findings are correct...
