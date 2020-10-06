‘Enough is enough’: Hundreds gather to demand justice for Brendin Horner

Agricultural leaders and community members from Senekal and surrounding areas in the Free State have gathered in their numbers ahead of the court case of the two men linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

The two men, suspected to be stock thieves, are expected to appear in the Senekal magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

Senekal detectives arrested the men, aged 34 and 43, on Saturday at Fateng tse Ntho in Paul Roux.

Horner, 21, worked for the Scheepers family on Bloukruin farm, close to Paul Roux. His body was found tied to a pole in an open space at the farm on Friday.

Scores of community members clad in "Stop Farm Murders" T-shirts gathered in the Free State town on Tuesday morning.