'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial

08 October 2020 - 06:25
Julius Malema is trending on Twitter after he slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's government for 'dragging its feet' in dealing with the Senekal protests.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on EFF “ground forces” to attend the Senekal court appearance in the Free State on October 16, to “defend” public property and democracy.

Court property was damaged and a police van set alight on Tuesday amid protests over the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

“Since the government of Cyril Ramaphosa is scared to act decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace-loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago (move over cowards)!" Malema tweeted on Wednesday.

Violent protests erupted on Tuesday after two suspects Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa made a brief court appearance after their arrest on Saturday at Fateng tse Ntsho in Paul Roux.

The pair are being investigated for Horner’s murder after bloodied clothes and shoes were found and taken for forensic tests.

Horner was employed by farm owner Gilly Scheepers and worked at the Bloukruin farm. He was last seen on Thursday evening when he knocked off to visit his father in a neighbouring farm, also owned by Scheepers.

Police believe that he might have spotted the two men, who are suspected stock thieves before he was murdered.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele confirmed the arrest of a 52-year-old farmer who was allegedly involved in the violent protests. He said the man is a farmer at Marquard and lives in Senekal. Investigations were ongoing and authorities expected more arrests, he said.

