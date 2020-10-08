'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on EFF “ground forces” to attend the Senekal court appearance in the Free State on October 16, to “defend” public property and democracy.

Court property was damaged and a police van set alight on Tuesday amid protests over the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

“Since the government of Cyril Ramaphosa is scared to act decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace-loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago (move over cowards)!" Malema tweeted on Wednesday.

Violent protests erupted on Tuesday after two suspects Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa made a brief court appearance after their arrest on Saturday at Fateng tse Ntsho in Paul Roux.