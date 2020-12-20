Thieves gain access to municipal offices on three separate occasions

A 40-year-old man will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday after security guards at a municipal office in Central apprehended the suspect.

This follows a series of break-ins at municipal offices in Central over the past week.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police are investigating two cases of housebreaking, as well as a case of attempted housebreaking, after culprits allegedly gained access to the Mfanasekhaya Qobose Building and Brister House in Govan Mbeki Avenue on three separate occasions.

Janse van Rensburg said four laptops were stolen after the burglars gained access to the Mfanasekhaya Qobose Building through a broken window last weekend, between Friday December 11 and Monday December 14.

A second incident occurred the following Wednesday at about 3.50am, she said.