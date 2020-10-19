Stock theft rather than farm killings the talk of Free State dorpie

'Racism does not exist in Senekal'

The N5 Highway starkly divides the farming town of Paul Roux in Free State into two sections – a predominantly white area consisting of less than 240 houses, and a black township known as Fateng Tse Ntsho, a mix of informal housing structures and old RDP houses.



A 76-year-old farmer, Johannes van Schalkwyk, who has spent all his life in the town, admitted that recent farm killings had created tension between the two communities...