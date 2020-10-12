MK Military Veterans withdraw memorandum after premier fails to meet them

The Gauteng Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) march on Monday hit a snag as they withdrew their memorandum due to the unavailability of the premier.

Thanduxolo Dyodo, MKMVA Johannesburg region secretary, said they would not hand the memorandum of demands to anyone but premier David Makhura.

“We have decided to withdraw the memorandum. We were told the premier is not available to receive it. We want to meet the premier no later than Wednesday.

“The march is going successfully,” said Dyodo.