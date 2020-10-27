WATCH | 'Kidnapped' Durban peacock rescued from boot of overturned car

A kidnapped peacock is set to be reunited with its owner after it was discovered in the boot of an overturned vehicle driven by suspected car thieves in Umhlanga on Monday.

Marshall Security spokesperson Tyron Powell said the Toyota Etios rolled following a high speed chase between three suspects and private security officers in Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

Powell said Marshall Security received a report on Monday morning from the Umdloti Urban Improvement Precinct about the attempted theft of a vehicle.

He said the suspects managed to flee the scene.

The men were spotted by security officers in Umhlanga about 45 minutes later, and a high speed chase ensued.