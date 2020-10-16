Call for Zondo to recuse himself is just a red herring

Beware Ramaphosa, greedy hyenas on the prowl

The Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule radical economic transformation hyenas are on the warpath as they demand that the Zondo commission should be disbanded and that the chairman should recuse himself as he is not impartial.



Hyenas are not perceived as dangerous. They are also perceived as stupid yet they are intelligent and strategic. A cackle of hyenas is not to be underestimated as it can intimidate a pride of lions. Yes, they are scavengers but they are also skilled hunters that will take down a wildebeast or zebra. In fact, hyenas eat anything and are not faint-hearted...