Fighting to preserve indigenous languages

Imagine walking into a board meeting of a multibillion-rand company, greeting everyone in Tsonga and also getting to conduct proceedings in the same language.

This is the dream legendary actor Kid Sithole has for indigenous languages in SA and wants to live to see come true.

Sithole told Sowetan indigenous languages were a gift passed from one generation to the next and should be treasured.

"We have watched our language and history being dumped in the dust bin. We can't fold our arms anymore. We must fight this. Our languages are an inheritance from our forefathers which we must treasure and pass to the next generation," he said.

Sithole said most of the youth and even adults did not know their clan names and praises as the more educated people became, the more they disregarded their culture.

"If we lose these cultural values of clan names, we will become empty shells," Sithole said.

He admitted that the decline in the use of indigenous was taking place even in his own family.

"I recently spoke to my daughter about this. I told her that I cannot speak English with my own grandchildren. Our languages are an inheritance for us. We cannot lose this inheritance," he said.