Department of basic education says most teachers are not trained to teach in African languages.

South African public schools do not have enough learning and teaching support materials in African languages.

This was heard as the department of basic education was presenting on the second day of the hearings by the commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities (CRL Rights Commission) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Dr Mamiki Maboya, deputy director general: Curriculum, Policy, support and monitoring said teachers were also not trained to teach in African languages beyond grade 3.

“The department has initiated a process to incrementally introduce African languages as languages of learning and teaching post foundation. In partnership with UNICEF, the department is developing a concept paper on mother tongue-based multilingual education,” she said.

The CRL is hosting these hearings in an effort to address the unequal treatment of 11 official languages in South Africa. The hearing are meant to assess and determine the use and status of the indigenous languages in offices and positive measures that department are employing to elevate the status and advance the use of these languages.

Maboya also added that the department is working with different stakeholders on initiatives to promote Khoisan languages.

She said the department has put a process in place to translate the curriculum and assessment policy statement (CAPS) into Nama (Khoekhoe language) as recommended by Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB).