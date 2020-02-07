Jerry Tsie adds new flavour to an amazing life story

Agriculture plays a key role in the economic development of most countries in the world.

Experts believe that in a developing economy such as SA's, agriculture can contribute significantly to household food security.

However, according to Statistics SA's 2017 general household survey, only 15,6% of South African households were involved in agricultural production. Most crop production took place in backyard gardens, and households involved in agricultural activities were mostly engaged in the production of edible crops.

Acknowledging that land is power, the Black Farmers Association of South Africa was formed in 2015 to benefit African farmers who still occupy minority status in the sector as small-scale producers of crops and livestock.

Emerging black farmers in particular face a number of challenges, including finance, access to essential information, skills transfer, benefitting from land reform programmes, acquisition of hi-tech farming implements and access to markets.

The association's main objective is to assist black farmers to achieve their full potential as commercially successful players in the sector who will be able to run self-sustaining operations that contribute meaningfully to food security in the country.

In short, there's a lack of knowledge on critical aspects of the sector, particularly on innovative and high-tech methods of husbandry.