Teach African languages at schools

We have entered into a new school year on our calendar with a lot of scars and bruises on our public education system.

These scars are caused by the lack of discipline, stability and increase of violent activities in public schools.

We are at war with ourselves. We fight against our own indigenous languages. We fight against our culture. We are drifting far away from ourselves.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) schools are being portrayed as "little educational heavens" for privileged South African children. These schools have a manageable number of learners in classes and rich with resources.

However, these IEB schools mostly deny children of their indigenous languages' rights because they don't offer local African languages as part of their language teaching programmes. If they teach any, it's always isiZulu.