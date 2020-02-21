Entertainment

Metro FM apologises after playing unedited version of Cassper's song

By Masego Seemela - 21 February 2020 - 10:33
Mo Flava faced criticism after he played an unedited version of Cassper Nyovest's Malome song.
Mo Flava faced criticism after he played an unedited version of Cassper Nyovest's Malome song.
Image: Via Mo Flava's Instagram

Metro FM has apologised after social media users slammed the station for playing an unclean version of Cassper Nyovest's hit song Malome.

Fans were left in shock on Thursday morning after the song played live on air during a singalong segment.

Breakfast show host Mo Flava invited listeners to send through voice notes of them singing the song. But it all took a turn for the worse when a few swear words from the rapper's song were played.

Listeners were left in a young meltdown and took to social media demanding that Mo apologise for the moemish.

Mo didn't immediately apologise when the song ended, but, after being inundated with complaints, told listeners that it was down to a technical glitch. He was, however, not available for comment when contacted by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.

When approached for comment, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm the incident which took place this morning and as a responsible public broadcaster which is guided by the BCCSA we regret the incident and reiterate the apology which was offered by Mo Flava on air this morning.

“There are systems in place to ensure that all the content which is broadcast on our platforms is checked and this isolated incident is highly regrettable”.

Unathi Nkayi returns to being a 'radio girl' after three-year break

Unathi Nkayi is going back to her first love - radio - after a three-year hiatus.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Lerato Kganyago has a new man, and it ain't Naked DJ

Lerato says y'all can let the dating Naked DJ rumours rest now
Pic of The Day
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X