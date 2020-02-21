Metro FM apologises after playing unedited version of Cassper's song
Metro FM has apologised after social media users slammed the station for playing an unclean version of Cassper Nyovest's hit song Malome.
Fans were left in shock on Thursday morning after the song played live on air during a singalong segment.
Breakfast show host Mo Flava invited listeners to send through voice notes of them singing the song. But it all took a turn for the worse when a few swear words from the rapper's song were played.
Listeners were left in a young meltdown and took to social media demanding that Mo apologise for the moemish.
For you guys (metro fm) to play the uncensored version of that Cassper's song and then go to a kids segment straight after, I'm shook.#themorningflava— #IKeepWinning (@Lihle_Ithemba_) February 20, 2020
Are we just going to ignore the fact that you played the NON RADIO version of Cassper's song? @moflavadj @Pearl_Shongwe @owenhannie Nje kanjalo nihleke and say nothing??#TheMorningFlava pic.twitter.com/yhhUqTh14e— Ndingum-Afrika??? (@KanyoKngwendu) February 20, 2020
Mo didn't immediately apologise when the song ended, but, after being inundated with complaints, told listeners that it was down to a technical glitch. He was, however, not available for comment when contacted by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
When approached for comment, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm the incident which took place this morning and as a responsible public broadcaster which is guided by the BCCSA we regret the incident and reiterate the apology which was offered by Mo Flava on air this morning.
“There are systems in place to ensure that all the content which is broadcast on our platforms is checked and this isolated incident is highly regrettable”.
