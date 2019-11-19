Department of arts and culture to review language policy after criticism from CRL hearings.

The national department of arts and culture was put under the spotlight on the first day of the hearings by CRL commission on the over use of the English language.

The department still uses English to advertise their posts and also on the application forms. The hearings held at the CRL offices in Braamfontein are conducted in line with the constitution of the country which sets framework for the liberation and restoration of the South African indigenous languages in its injuction for equal use of the officially recognised languages.

The department failed to answer most of the questions asked by the commissioners.

Presenting on behalf of the department, Zanele Ndima said the department’s language policy is in the process of being reviewed.

“There has not been any complaint based on the language usage during recruitment processes. The department’s language policy promotes the usage of eleven official languages,” Ndima said.

One of the commissioners Professor Pitika Ntuli said the commission has asked the national department of arts and culture as well as provinces to present on their language policies.