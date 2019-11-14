South Africa

Grade 12 pupils taken to a safe venue to write exams as parents lock school gates

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 14 November 2019 - 16:17
Image: 123RF/TEERAWUT MASAWAT

Gauteng matric pupils writing Economics paper 2 and Indigenous languages had to be transported to an undisclosed venue so as to be able to write their examinations.  On Thursday, a group of parents  locked the gates  of Mountainview Secondary School in Heidelberg.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents prevented educators and pupils from entering the school yard.  

“The parents  indicated that they have long-standing grievances which were not addressed by the education district office. Grade 12 pupils were then transported to a safe venue where they continued with their examinations,” Mabona said.

Mabona said because of the  disruptions,  all Grade 9 and 11 pupils could not write their examinations. “ However, the examinations will be re-scheduled to another date and learners will continue as normal from tomorrow. The district officials engaged parents and allowed them to present a list of demands which they undertook to respond to on Wednesday next week,” Mabona said.

 MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed to parents not to disrupt schooling, especially during this critical time of examinations. 

In another incident, a 16-year-old Grade 10 girl  at Hoёrskool Jan Viljoen was suspended with immediate effect  for allegedly assaulting a 16-year old Grade 9 boy on Tuesday after writing their exams.

 Lesufi said the suspension emanates from a video footage that went viral on social media where the girl-learner is seen assaulting the boy-learner. “It is unfortunate that the incident happened at the time when learners are busy with their year-end examinations.  

We strongly condemn any misdemeanour in schools, which could lead to serious action being taken against a learner. We have dispatched our psycho-social team to provide necessary support to all affected by the said incident,” Lesufi said.

