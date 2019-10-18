Our stories must be told in our own voices and languages

The first thing I ever read, where reading is the following of a story and or a narrative, was a newspaper.

I was about seven years old or so, in in the early nineties. Later, as a teenager, I would find comfort in Reader’s Digest anthologies and romance novels.

I never really got the sense that there was something wrong with the trajectory of my reading until I traded the farmyard of Motse Maria High School for the big city lights surrounding Wits University.

The first time I heard of Sweet Valley High I dismissed it as one person’s experience and then that name kept popping up everywhere. Until I could no longer ignore what was clear, other children had a curated reading experience. No one had curated mine.

Which begs the question, what were black children reading back in the 90’s? Luckily children from the nineties are my agemates and I am able to hold this conversation with them. And from those conversations it has been clear that the majority were not reading, and the little that were like me had no access to age appropriate reading material, and where they did it was nothing that looked and sounded like them.

One such conversation was with Nangamso Ka Nomahlubi, the author of a just published children’s book, uQwenga.

I asked her about the first book she read.

Three Little Pigs , a gift from her Grade one teacher, she tells me.