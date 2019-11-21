Bid to promote Khoi, San languages

The department of higher education and training came under fire for not having language policies on the second day of hearings on the overuse of the English language.

Yesterday, the department made their presentations on language policies before the commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities (CRL Rights Commission) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The hearings are conducted in line with the constitution of the country which sets framework for the liberation and restoration of SA's indigenous languages in its injunction for equal use of the officially recognised languages.

Mahlubi Mabizela, chief director responsible for university policy, said the department was reviewing the language policy for higher education.

"The revised language policy has to make sure that all universities must develop strategies, policies and implementation plans for promoting multi-lingualism as defined by this policy. Such plans must indicate at least two official languages other than the languages of teaching and learning for development for scholarly discourse and communication," Mabizela said.

He added that universities must study and develop official SA languages, especially those which were historically marginalised including Khoi, Nama and San languages.

Mabizela said the department will monitor the implementation of language plan and strategies of universities.

Mabizela said the target date for the finalisation of the policy is March 31.