No chance for we potbellied types

Pretty privilege, yeah that's one of the terms that "the woke" have added to the urban dictionary. It is not exactly up there with white privilege and patriarchy as the evils Black Twitter enjoins us to confront and defeat. But it is as real.

Otherwise how would you explain the public drooling that accompanied the appearance of one of the alleged chief architects of state capture before the Zondo commission this week?

He was named Duduzani and his twin sister, Duduzile. But in this country where indigenous languages do not always enjoy the respect accorded to European tongues, his name has come to be spelt Duduzane.

Former president Jacob Zuma's favourite son was at the commission to answer to grave charges that he used his proximity to power to sell SA to the Guptas.

Some serious stuff.