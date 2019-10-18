Creating schools for the African future

Sizwe Nxasana is a man on a mission to break apart the traditional notion of how teaching and learning in schools should be conducted.

Though Nxasana is a qualified charted accountant who earned his stripes in the corporate world over many years and co-founded the first black audit firm, SizweNtsalubaGobodo, his first love has always been education.

Nxasana together with his wife, Dr Judy Dlamini, founded Future Nation Schools – the first independent black-owned private school chain in Johannesburg.

Throughout his lifelong career, Nxasana vowed not to retire just as charted accountant. When he left the corporate world several years ago, his appetite to contribute to the improvement of the quality of education was whetted.

“I sort of planned my life in 10-year cycles. Before I turned 40 we were successful as accountants and we had an audit firm that was the first of its kind in the country,” he said.

“For me, I could never see myself retiring in that industry. I left before I knew where I was going. I ended up at Telkom. I had to learn about telecoms from scratch. After that I went to banking, again it was about forcing myself out of comfort zone. I was in banking for 10 years.”

The former chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme established Sifiso Learning Group, which is headquartered in Illovo, Sandton, at Nxasana House, to be the vanguard of a fresh approach to education.