Perhaps it's time that tradition of theatre, in its modernised form, was revived

As we commemorated the 11th anniversary of Miriam Makeba's death last week - how time flies! - it was inevitable that we should reminisce on the impact of her music, and how her activism touched the lives of people on both sides of the Atlantic.

That she was a political force became clear when, after she got married to Black Panther firebrand Stokely Carmichael, the CIA harassed her so much she had to leave the US for Guinea where she remained for many years thereafter.

It was while we were celebrating the meaning of Makeba that I found myself reflecting on a man who not only shaped her early career, but also paved the way for many others like her.

Here I am talking about Gibson Kente, who helped launch the careers of Makeba's contemporaries Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya.

Later referred to as the father of township theatre, Kente had, in fact, written songs and melodies for these artists, Hugh Masekela and the Manhattan Brothers.

When I sat down for a few drinks with actor Siyabonga Twala the other day, we both decried the fact that many of our good actors have turned their backs on theatre, in favour of television. There are more jobs in the TV industry, and they tend to pay better.