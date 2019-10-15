English threatens indigenous languages with extinction

SA's diversity is celebrated as one that expresses unity and harmony in a polycentric world. Perhaps that is why others might even overreach to label us as a nation - a rainbow one.

Our ethnic diversity brings challenges like in any diverse society. There will always be majority and minority groups, particularly linguistically. Our history of colonial dominance is not over in many ways and that includes over our indigenous languages.

The colonisation of indigenous African languages by European-American settlers still reigns supreme in SA.

English still remains the first among equals in our languages.

This is not a call to remove English but the issue is its dominance as a language of the minority.

It is not about placing another African language such as Zulu or Venda as a centre of power. This is about protecting these indigenous languages from irrelevance and possible extinction at the mercy of English.