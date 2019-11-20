Department of basic eduction plans to introduce Nama language at schools.

The department of basic education plans to include Nama (Khoekhoe) language as one of the incremental introduction of African languages (IIAL) strategy between 2020 and 2024.

Speaking on the second day of the hearings by CRL Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, deputy director general: Curriculum, policy, support and monitoring Dr Mamiki Maboya said the department’s plan between 2020 and 2024 was to conduct an audit of the number and location of learners who are Khoisan home language speakers.

“The department’s plan is to strengthen partnerships with HEIs on research regarding indigenous knowledge systems. We also want to prioritise Nama languages as we have discovered that there are schools where we can begin to offer this African indigenous language,” Maboya said.

Maboya said the aim of IIAL strategy is to promote and strengthen the use of African languages by all learners in the school system by introducing learners incrementally to learning a previously marginalised African language from grade 1 to 12 to ensure all non-African home language speakers speak an African language.