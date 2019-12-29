Year in Review: Cassper Nyovest fills up Royal Bafokeng

After successful concerts at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, rapper Cassper Nyovest took his successful #FillUp series home to Rustenburg and the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The rapper's “homecoming” was glorious as fans flocked to the stadium to watch some of the hottest acts in Mzansi perform.

But the main attraction was Cassper and he didn't disappoint with a high energy set that had fans begging for more.

After several delays, Cassper announced the show in October.

In the lead up to the show, Cassper opened up about his struggles to find a sponsor

The rapper, who was allegedly saddled with R7m debt last year after largely going at it alone for his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert in Durban, told fans that he had not received sponsors from the North West government.

“No sponsors from the NW gov yet. Santse ke kopa thuso. It's hard ouchea bro,” he told fans at the start of November

He said he struggled every year to pull off the concert.

“One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now, but nah. It's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA, bro. It's so hard! But we soldier on! “

A few weeks later he announced a sponsorship with Samsung for the show and indicated that things were looking up.