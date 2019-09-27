The rise of black men is the fall of black culture

There are many rap beefs that have rocked popular culture, from crip walking East Coast versus West Coast, Lil' Kim versus every other female rapper who can rhyme and even AKA and Cassper Nyovest's random hissy fits, there is a danger and an art to rap feud.

However, certain rappers tend to come out of rap battles like Hollywood directors facing a rape scandal.

One of those rappers is 50 Cent, who has singlehandedly thwarted the careers of those in his path. The Prince of Petty, who had more bite than the Beyhive combined, in 2003, he released one of his popular singles, Wanksta, a term referring to an individual who pretends they are gangsta.

While the song was one of many stepping stones that lead to the eventual destruction of Ja Rule, it also details the ascension of an underdog. A classic tale that often tickles the fancies of the patriarchal fans of rap music.