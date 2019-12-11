S Mag

AKA, Burna Boy, Bonnie Mbuli & Pearl Thusi: these celeb Twitter wars left us shook in 2019

By S MAG - 11 December 2019 - 14:27
Bonnie Mbuli
Bonnie Mbuli
Image: Supplied

Along with the funny memes, jokes and “relatable content” shared on Twitter this year, we have seen a fair share of shade being thrown and heated words exchanged between celebrities. As the year draws to an end, we round up some of the most unforgettable twars of 2019.

Burna Boy vs. AKA

At the height of the xenophobic attacks in September, Burna Boy and AKA had a go at each other. This came after AKA’s tweets about an Afcon match between Nigeria and South Africa were construed as xenophobic. Burna Boy came at AKA guns blazing - even threatening his life. It was dark.

Ntsiki Mazwai vs. Bonang

Year in and year out, the less popular Mazwai sister makes it onto a list of this kind because she seems to always be coming for everyone. This time brazen babe Mazwai sniped at Queen B, claiming she was less of a force than socialite Zodwa Wabantu. Being the queen of clap-back, Bonang simply responded, “Keep the same energy when you see me.” We all know Bonang is great at blocking negative energy but when it’s time to speak up she isn’t one to shy away from it.

Pearl Thusi v Bonnie Mbuli

Colourism has been a trending topic this year, so when we saw two local actresses get involved in a debate, the last thing we expected was for what was meant to be an open discussion to turn into a heated exchange . It all began when Mbuli criticised light-skinned actresses for complaining about not getting roles typecast for dark-skinned women. Thusi, in turn, accused her of spreading negativity and asked why Mbuli’s international career hadn’t taken off. It was messy!

Prince Kaybee vs. Cassper Nyovest

This twar was a classic case of fragile male egos being threatened. The two were at loggerheads after a fan claimed Nyovest had inspired Prince Kaybee to reach his body goals. There was a back and forth about making waists smaller through filters and wearing short shorts. Yikes.

Sizwe Dhlomo vs. Vusi Thembekwayo

These two never miss an opportunity to have a dig at each other. When Thembekwayo posted an image of an expensive watch, Dhlomo was quick to comment that the flashy timepiece was a knockoff. The businessman went on to explain that he had been scammed and wrote an entire press release explaining his oversight. This twar left us in stitches!

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X