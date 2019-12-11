AKA, Burna Boy, Bonnie Mbuli & Pearl Thusi: these celeb Twitter wars left us shook in 2019
Along with the funny memes, jokes and “relatable content” shared on Twitter this year, we have seen a fair share of shade being thrown and heated words exchanged between celebrities. As the year draws to an end, we round up some of the most unforgettable twars of 2019.
Burna Boy vs. AKA
At the height of the xenophobic attacks in September, Burna Boy and AKA had a go at each other. This came after AKA’s tweets about an Afcon match between Nigeria and South Africa were construed as xenophobic. Burna Boy came at AKA guns blazing - even threatening his life. It was dark.
Ntsiki Mazwai vs. Bonang
Year in and year out, the less popular Mazwai sister makes it onto a list of this kind because she seems to always be coming for everyone. This time brazen babe Mazwai sniped at Queen B, claiming she was less of a force than socialite Zodwa Wabantu. Being the queen of clap-back, Bonang simply responded, “Keep the same energy when you see me.” We all know Bonang is great at blocking negative energy but when it’s time to speak up she isn’t one to shy away from it.
It's gonna hurt you when I tell you that Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang because when you take Woolworths away from Bonang what do you have??? No deal you can take away from Zodwa.....she will continue— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) October 24, 2019
Pearl Thusi v Bonnie Mbuli
Colourism has been a trending topic this year, so when we saw two local actresses get involved in a debate, the last thing we expected was for what was meant to be an open discussion to turn into a heated exchange . It all began when Mbuli criticised light-skinned actresses for complaining about not getting roles typecast for dark-skinned women. Thusi, in turn, accused her of spreading negativity and asked why Mbuli’s international career hadn’t taken off. It was messy!
Pearl, this isn’t about you, you can’t place yourself at the centre of such a huge issue, it can’t be reduced to a twar, I don’t know your shoe size but if you feel like it fits, then wear it ! https://t.co/IOa2sc8fLT— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 27, 2019
Prince Kaybee vs. Cassper Nyovest
This twar was a classic case of fragile male egos being threatened. The two were at loggerheads after a fan claimed Nyovest had inspired Prince Kaybee to reach his body goals. There was a back and forth about making waists smaller through filters and wearing short shorts. Yikes.
Sizwe Dhlomo vs. Vusi Thembekwayo
These two never miss an opportunity to have a dig at each other. When Thembekwayo posted an image of an expensive watch, Dhlomo was quick to comment that the flashy timepiece was a knockoff. The businessman went on to explain that he had been scammed and wrote an entire press release explaining his oversight. This twar left us in stitches!
Vusi stole Sizwe's speech once and Sizwe interrogated him, shit went south and NOTHING has ever been the same since. https://t.co/yW1JCZzLNW— Phetole Given Mogale (@GivVi_G) July 3, 2019