AKA, Burna Boy, Bonnie Mbuli & Pearl Thusi: these celeb Twitter wars left us shook in 2019

Along with the funny memes, jokes and “relatable content” shared on Twitter this year, we have seen a fair share of shade being thrown and heated words exchanged between celebrities. As the year draws to an end, we round up some of the most unforgettable twars of 2019.

Burna Boy vs. AKA

At the height of the xenophobic attacks in September, Burna Boy and AKA had a go at each other. This came after AKA’s tweets about an Afcon match between Nigeria and South Africa were construed as xenophobic. Burna Boy came at AKA guns blazing - even threatening his life. It was dark.