Celebrity hook-ups and break-ups

With the decade coming to a close, SA has seen some hot celebrity hook-ups and nasty break-ups. We have rounded a number of celebrity couples that were on everyone's lips.

The biggest love triangle of the 2010s was when rapper AKA and socialite Bonang Matheba hooked up; while DJ Zinhle was pregnant with the Baddest hit-maker's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

Following months of being the baddest duo, AKA and Bonang broke up and he found comfort yet again in Zinhle's arms.

Then there was Buhle Mkhize, remember her? The US-based former side-chick who dropped nasty Gigabytes of PDF files on Twitter and brought a lot of scandalous trouble for Norma and Malusi Gigaba.

Self-confessed slay queen Lerato "Habiba" Makgatho made everyone look at ministers Tito Mboweni and Gwede Mantashe differently. Lerato labelled Mantashe "a tiger in bed" after allegedly two-timing Mboweni with his cabinet counterpart earlier this year.