ImStaying will identify 3 shortlisted job creation projects in January

Three SA organisations aimed at job creation and boosting small businesses will begin 2020 by vying for assistance from the R100k raised through crowdfunding by ImStaying to further their cause.

The announcement was made by the #ImStaying movement, which started off as a Facebook page in September and has attracted about 999,000 followers. Its founder, Jarette Petzer of Cape Town, said the group's purpose was to change the narrative in SA from the “constant doom and gloom, and more towards gratitude, love, respect and understanding”.

Three months later, the group’s Ingrid von Stein said it had broadened its mandate, as suggested by its members, to implement a number of initiatives aimed at helping to stimulate the economy through SMME businesses and job creation in this sector.

“In January, we will identify three ordinary SA organisations that work specifically in the micro and small businesses space and put their names forward to the #Imstaying group members who will then vote and ultimately decide who will get the prize,” said Stein.