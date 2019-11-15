Khuli Chana drops long-awaited album and the streets can’t deal

After teasing fans for a while, multi-award-winning rapper Khuli Chana has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, Planets of The Have Not.

The 13-track project features some hot collaborations, a list which includes regular collaborator Cassper Nyovest, as well as big shots like A-Reece, Towdee Mac, Kabomo and gospel artist Dr Tumi.

However, it has taken the Tswa Daar hitmaker quite some time to wrap up his fifth album.

Earlier this year he announced that he was busy in the studio finalising it, and tried to distract fans by dropping some of his old tracks on Thursdays on social media as throwbacks.