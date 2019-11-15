Pic of The Day

Khuli Chana drops long-awaited album and the streets can’t deal

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 15 November 2019 - 10:23
Khuli Chana has set the mood for the festive season.
Image: Tseliso Monaheng

After teasing fans for a while, multi-award-winning rapper Khuli Chana has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, Planets of The Have Not.

The 13-track project features some hot collaborations, a list which includes regular collaborator Cassper Nyovest, as well as big shots like A-Reece, Towdee Mac, Kabomo and gospel artist Dr Tumi.

However, it has taken the Tswa Daar hitmaker quite some time to wrap up his fifth album.

Earlier this year he announced that he was busy in the studio finalising it, and tried to distract fans by dropping some of his old tracks on Thursdays on social media as throwbacks.

SA hip - hop still moving millions

SA hip - hop was unapologetic of its existence, finding its own voice and identity through motswako, kasi rap, spaza, and later through skhanda.
Entertainment
3 months ago

Khuli told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE in May that the album was a dedication to Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, his mentor, who took his life last year aged 38.

Leading up to the final drop, he revealed that A-Reece was on the new album after teasing a collab with Cassper.

The album features hits like I Geddit and Holding On Or Forever Hold Your Peace, as well as a Jabba interlude.  

Taking to social media, loyal fans expressed their excitement about the album and already have their faves.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

