WATCH | From Cassper Nyovest to Amanda du-Pont - SA celebs serve fitness goals

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 18 September 2019 - 13:28
Cassper is a whole pot of hot fitness.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Never mind the red carpet and fancy dresses, our celebs are all about that fit life.

December is fast approaching and while some of us are trying some last minute weight loss tricks that may or may not work, some celebs have been working hard all year long.

On Instagram, they share videos and snaps that motivate us to hit the ground running and pursue our best, healthy and fit selves at the gym or at home.

From Siv Ngesi to former Miss SA Liesl Laurie, watch some of Mzansi's finest work out.

Siv Ngesi

Unathi Msengana

Pearl Thusi

Amanda du-Pont

View this post on Instagram

Quick ab and full body workout. Enjoy❤️

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

Cassper Nyovest 

Liesl Laurie

