How the 'fairy queen of the woke generation' nearly lost her voice

Simphiwe Dana almost lost her magic wand - her soulful voice - a year ago after undergoing vocal surgery.

The 39-year-old goddess, much like Disney's powerful fairy, Maleficent, cast a spell on everyone as she strolled into the Sowetan offices on a rainy afternoon.

"Who is she? She's very beautiful," says one of the security guards later as she steps out of the building in Parktown, Johannesburg.

It's not much of a surprise as that's the kind of star power she commands.

She is sporting a chic blonde short haircut with a fade, and clutching a metallic coat worn over a monochrome dress. But she is nothing like the Disney's "Mistress of Evil"; in fact, her aura, approach and character are warm, kind and down-to-earth.

Before we can sit down she asks for some coffee. "I'm not a coffee person but today is just one of those days," she says as we step into the elevator.

Dana is texting frantically on the phone and taking calls in between. She is putting the final touches on her concert, the Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience, at the State Theatre in Pretoria tomorrow night.

When we arrive at our small canteen with a limited menu, she settles for a cappuccino and chicken tikka pie.

"My voice started cracking when I sang, and vocal cords are like lips when you sing, they flap," she explains.

"So one of my vocal cords had scar tissue and so my voice would slip off note involuntarily. I initially thought I needed to warm up more. I went to the doctor and checked."