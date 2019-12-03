Entertainment

Cassper on cocaine: I'd never get caught up in the life of drugs

By Masego Seemela - 03 December 2019 - 09:27
Cassper says he doesn't mess with drugs.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is not about that “drug life”, because he doesn't want to disappoint his family. 

“F**k I hate drugs, bro! I just don't f**k with them!”

But not everyone was convinced. The rapper was side-eyed by a tweep who asked whether he did cocaine.

Cassper replied: “Never even tried it! Thanks to songs like Jozi City Lights by Morafe. I came to the big city of Johannesburg with a firm mindset that I would never get caught up in the life of drugs. Imagine how heartbroken my mom would be if I snorted my career away. Nah, fam. Ke grand!”

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker then told tweeps that key for him was his family not having to worry about things they needed.

“I care about my family way too much to throw my life away. Yeah the fame and the money great but nothing beats making my mom and dad proud or knowing my sisters never have to worry about a roof over their heads or what they are gonna eat. Take care of your family yo! Major key.”

