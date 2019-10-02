From Cassper Nyovest to Bonang Matheba: 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's wedding

One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, tied the knot on Saturday, and their star-studded ceremony could have easily been mistaken for a fashion event.

The two celebrated their union in a traditional ceremony, and made sure to serve the very best looks themselves. Just like their guests. Somizi and Mohale changed into more than four outfits each, with two of the outfits designed by celebrity stylist and fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. The couple rocked gold and white beaded suits and drew inspiration from Egyptian culture.