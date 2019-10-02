S Mag

From Cassper Nyovest to Bonang Matheba: 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's wedding

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 02 October 2019 - 14:18

Forget Top Billing. If you wanted to see a magical wedding all you needed to do was watch social media this past weekend as Mzansi celebrated Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding. The pair tied the knot at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on September 28 2019. It was a star-studded affair, with some of Mzansi's most famous faces in attendance.

One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, tied the knot on Saturday, and their star-studded ceremony could have easily been mistaken for a fashion event.

The two celebrated their union in a traditional ceremony, and made sure to serve the very best looks themselves. Just like their guests. Somizi and Mohale changed into more than four outfits each, with two of the outfits designed by celebrity stylist and fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. The couple rocked gold and white beaded suits and drew inspiration from Egyptian culture.

Their friends and industry colleagues did not disappoint as they served all the African sauce you can think of, from colourful prints to majestic head wraps. Here are 10 of our absolute favourite looks:

Lerato Kganyago

Pearl Thusi

Cassper Nyovest 

Rami Chuene

Bonang Matheba

Pinky Girl 

Zinhle Mqadi 

Thando Thabethe 

Lunga Shabalala

Babalwa Mneno

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X