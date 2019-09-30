Somizi and Mohale's royally fabulous nuptials
It took South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee three months to perfect the show-stopping "Egyptian Kings" ensembles that Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung wore at their traditional wedding on Saturday in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg.
Spilling the details to Sowetan on the design process behind the maximalism fashion, Coetzee revealed that there were 3,000 beads on Mhlongo's gilded creation alone.
The brief he was given by the couple was: "We want to look young, fresh and fabulous."
Motaung's sheer white lace design had elegant beads and crystal pearls, complete with tribal make-up.
"I wanted to unify Africa. It was about celebrating freedom, with one aspect for me being married to a man. It is one of those things in SA that we can be happy and grateful about because we are free to love who we want," Coetzee said.
"That was the core of the inspiration - unifying Africa and mixing a lot of African cultures. There was a lot of SA in there, but there was also Egyptian inspiration, mixing African beading and South African styling.
"What I tried to do was to update what traditional African fashion means. It took long to make because it's very hand-beaded - mixing African beads and Swarovski crystals. It was extremely labour intensive."
The couple changed costume more than five times.
Forget Top Billing. If you wanted to see a magical wedding all you needed to do was watch social media this past weekend as Mzansi celebrated Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding. The pair tied the knot at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on September 28 2019. It was a star-studded affair, with some of Mzansi's most famous faces in attendance.
A-list guests that included Julius Malema, Pearl Thusi, Norma Gigaba, Caster Semenya, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau, Sonia Mbele, Moshe Ndiki, Thando Thabethe, Nomuzi Mabena and Cassper Nyovest were encouraged to stick to the theme of infusing traditional African wear.
Coetzee was also the designer for guests Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago.
"With Lerato I wanted to bring the glam African feel. We took a very Western fabric and cut it in a very African way - with fringing and tassling," he explained.
"With Bonang I wanted her to be very playful. We chose a print that's not traditional African, but gave you the emotion of Africa."
Meanwhile, Generations: The Legacy actress Nomsa Buthelezi and her sweetheart, Zandile Shezi, celebrated their own traditional wedding in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.
Their colourful ceremony was attended by their celebrity friends Zola Nombona, Nobuhle Mahlasela, Samkelo Ndlovu, Busisiwe Mtshali, as well as Tshepo and Salamina Mosese.
In Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, rapper Priddy Ugly and heavily pregnant Bontle Modiselle made it official with their own traditional Sotho wedding. Stars such as Solo and Dineo Moeketsi helped them celebrate.
