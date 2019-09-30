Somizi and Mohale's royally fabulous nuptials

It took South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee three months to perfect the show-stopping "Egyptian Kings" ensembles that Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung wore at their traditional wedding on Saturday in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg.

Spilling the details to Sowetan on the design process behind the maximalism fashion, Coetzee revealed that there were 3,000 beads on Mhlongo's gilded creation alone.

The brief he was given by the couple was: "We want to look young, fresh and fabulous."

Motaung's sheer white lace design had elegant beads and crystal pearls, complete with tribal make-up.

"I wanted to unify Africa. It was about celebrating freedom, with one aspect for me being married to a man. It is one of those things in SA that we can be happy and grateful about because we are free to love who we want," Coetzee said.

"That was the core of the inspiration - unifying Africa and mixing a lot of African cultures. There was a lot of SA in there, but there was also Egyptian inspiration, mixing African beading and South African styling.

"What I tried to do was to update what traditional African fashion means. It took long to make because it's very hand-beaded - mixing African beads and Swarovski crystals. It was extremely labour intensive."

The couple changed costume more than five times.