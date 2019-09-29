Entertainment

What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi and Mohale's wedding

By Toni Jaye Singer - 29 September 2019 - 17:45
"Our grooms!! Outfit number 1 million," joked DJ Lyndrish, when she shared this snap of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's wedding on Instagram. The couple made several costume changes throughout their Big Day.
Image: Instagram/@djlyndrish

Here come the grooms all dressed in white ... and Basotho blankets, and bold red floral print suits, and black suits with gold embellishments, and elaborate Egyptian-inspired outfits ...

Somizi Mhlongo is known to be a flamboyant fashionista, so it came as no surprise that he didn't limit himself to just one look when he tied the knot with Mohale Motaung on Saturday.

The new Mr & Mr changed several times throughout the course of their Big Day ending up in extravagant ensembles by local designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee. 

"@gertjohancoetzee took us to Egypt. Perfect for our theme. African traditional wedding," said Somizi of his and his groom's custom outfits on Instagram.

Coetzee also dressed some of the many celebrities who attended the pair's nuptials, including TV presenters Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago.

Other famous faces on the guest list were rapper Cassper Nyovest, singer Kelly Khumalo, model Babalwa Mneno, EFF leader Julius Malema, athlete Caster Semenya, and actresses Khanyi Mbau and Pearl Thusi.

The social media fashion police — usually a fairly catty bunch — largely raved about everyone's African-inspired attire.  

"I swear the invite probably said dress to kill or don't come at all," said one Twitter user.

"The fashion here was awesome. They really put effort. This is what red carpet events should look like," agreed another.

Here's what some of the others had to say: 

Of course, not everyone was enamored with the guests and grooms' attire. 

"Traditional doesn't mean boring guys, disappointed to see only a few outfits from this wedding that actually light my fire," commented one social media user.

While another compared Somizi and Mahale's Egyptian-inspired looks to costumes from the horror movie, The Mummy Returns.

