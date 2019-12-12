Boity's world to open up on show

Boity Thulo plans to let SA into her personal life and spiritual journey in her new reality show.

Sowetan can reveal that Boity: Own Your Throne will premiere on BET Africa on February 5.

She will be joined by her mother Modiehi Thulo and BFF Bob Sithole, popularly known as Bobby Blanco, in the show.

"I've always been afraid of letting people that much more into my life. But I felt like it was now OK to give people a glimpse of my private life," she said.

"It was just fair for me to give them the piece of what this life really is. It's not always glitz and glamour.

"It's been an incredible year. I feel like God has been on my side and badimo [my ancestors] said we are here too. "