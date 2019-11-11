Cassper Nyovest shares some advice for aspiring entrepreneurs
If there is anyone who knows the difficulties of being an entrepreneur, it's Cassper Nyovest.
The rapper has advised aspiring entrepreneurs to be sure about what they want to do before journeying on the entrepreneurship route.
As he gets ready to Fill Up Royal Bafokeng, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker took to Twitter, saying all that glitters is not gold.
Cassper said aspiring entrepreneurs shouldn’t allow themselves to be fooled, as being an entrepreneur was not glamorous.
He added that not only do entrepreneurs lose themselves in the process, but they also fail a lot.
“Don’t let them fool you. Being an entrepreneur is not glamorous. You spend half of the time stressing and fighting. If you are not doing something you absolutely love, you will fail,” he said.
This is not the first time Cassper has spoken out about the difficulties of being an entrepreneur.
Last month, he explained how difficult it was to get brands on board, especially for black entrepreneurs.
“I struggle with sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now, but nah. It's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA, bro. It's so hard but we soldier on,” he said.
Last year he also said he lost millions in potential sponsorships and broken promises after his Fill Up gig at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium.
The rapper said the “saddest thing” about putting on the show was having to “fight against black people who have the power to either help me do this show or make sure it doesn’t happen”.
