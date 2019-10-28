Master KG wins big with international award

Limpopo darkhorse Master KG upset music powerhouses to snag a win at the sixth annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) at the weekend in Dallas, Texas.

The 23-year-old Tzaneen-born musician, real name Kgaugelo Moagi, beat South African artists AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Prince Kaybee, Emtee and Nasty C to win Best Male Southern Africa.

Zambia’s Roberto, Zimbabwe stars EXQ and Jah Prayzah as well as Shyn from Madagascar were also nominated in the category.

“This means a lot for me and it’s a confirmation that dreams do come true when you work hard and with the best team behind you,” Master KG told Sowetan.

“This win is opening international opportunities for my music career that I compete on an international level. “Who could ever thought an artist from Limpopo’s rural village of Tzaneen could achieve such a big award?”

Master KG was the only South African to win at the awards that recognise various music genres in Africa, including kwaito, afrobeat, funaná and more. He was joined by songbird Zanda Zakuza to perform their smash hit Skeleton Move at the awards. The song caused big controversy earlier this year after winning SABC Summer Song 2018, beating Malwedhe by King Monada and Banomoya by Prince Kaybee.

“I enjoyed performing in a crowd that was responsive to my song. I was so overwhelmed and honored to see superstars like 2Face Idibia [now 2Baba] singing along.“

Thank you to Zanda Zakuza who was there on stage with me rocking an international crowd. We believe after that performance the sky is the limit for my music.

“I saw international event promoters talking to my manager Molau Rammala. Molau has told me the promoters are bidding the dates. It’s like I’m dreaming with such offers. There are a lot of international collaborations coming.”

Other big winners at the awards included Nigerian superstar Burna Boy for Artist of the Year, Togo music group Toofan for Best African Group and Nigerian hip hop star Phyno for Best Rap Act.