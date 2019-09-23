Find out what Chef Mbombi has planned for 3 Day Spring Break and stand a chance to win tickets

28-year-old Katlehong native Mbonani Mbombi, is a chef on the rise; since falling in love with cooking during home economics class he’s never looked back.

After finishing his studies at HTA School of Culinary Arts he’s been a fixture in the culinary industry for seven years.

“I’m an African chef that does African food but redefined in a modern way" he says when asked to explain what he does.

Mbombi has joined forces with, arguably Katlehong’s favourite son, rapper Kwesta, for his annual 3 Day Spring Break Festival that will take place this weekend.

“I’m very privileged and humbled, this is not a matter of ‘Oh Chef Mbombi is from K1’ and the whole Raplyf and Spring Break team is from K1 so we’re pushing each other. If I wasn’t good, I wouldn’t be getting this opportunity," he says.

Mbombi will be feeding the VVIP’s at the event for the first time. He promises a meat filled menu that will be consistent and delicious.