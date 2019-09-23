Find out what Chef Mbombi has planned for 3 Day Spring Break and stand a chance to win tickets
28-year-old Katlehong native Mbonani Mbombi, is a chef on the rise; since falling in love with cooking during home economics class he’s never looked back.
After finishing his studies at HTA School of Culinary Arts he’s been a fixture in the culinary industry for seven years.
“I’m an African chef that does African food but redefined in a modern way" he says when asked to explain what he does.
Mbombi has joined forces with, arguably Katlehong’s favourite son, rapper Kwesta, for his annual 3 Day Spring Break Festival that will take place this weekend.
“I’m very privileged and humbled, this is not a matter of ‘Oh Chef Mbombi is from K1’ and the whole Raplyf and Spring Break team is from K1 so we’re pushing each other. If I wasn’t good, I wouldn’t be getting this opportunity," he says.
Mbombi will be feeding the VVIP’s at the event for the first time. He promises a meat filled menu that will be consistent and delicious.
“With people that are consuming alcohol they want meat and they always eat meat. Considering that it will be three days, you need to always keep it exciting. So for Sunday it’s going to be strictly buffet, a modernised African buffet. Then on Saturday it’s going to be a nicely done shisanyama; we’re going to be dishing out, platters with wings, chips, chakalaka and pap.. that’s always a vibe on Saturday. Then on Friday we’re going to do simply gourmet fast food, burgers and lamb schwarmas, all those quick, fast but nicely presented fast food," he says.
Mbombi started with catering and then become a private chef, he’s currently in the process of steering his brand in a new direction.
“It took a very big transition from catering for a large number of people to cooking privately for people and as I’m talking to you right now I’m very much privileged to be called a developing or an upcoming celebrity chef… but basically now I’m going through a phase where I need to redefine what the business is all about. It is mainly a content driven brand providing food services privately and commercially as well," he explains.
During the festival Mbombi will be working with a team of five staffers to ensure the smooth running of the kitchen.
The 3 Day Spring Break festival takes place at Germiston Lake over the last weekend of September starting Friday 27 – to Sunday 29.
Activities include boat cruises, a theme park for kids to enjoy a gaming station for gamers and of course the musical entertainment with Gqom vs Amapiano on Friday with a lineup including Dj Tira, Destruction Boyz, Dj Maphorisa and BET award winner Sho Madjozi, to mention a few. Hip Hop vs House on Saturday and the lineup includes Heavy K, Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick, Senul Musicain, Busiswa, Kid X and Black Motion.
COMPETITION
To stand a chance at winning a general access ticket to the 3 Day Spring Break answer this simple question?
Question: Which culinary school did Chef Mbombi attend?
Send your answer along with your contact details to tellus@sowetan.co.za with the subject line Kwesta.
NB: Competition closes on Thursday 26 September please note that you will be required to pick up the tickets at the SowetanLIVE offices in Parktown Johannesburg.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.