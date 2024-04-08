Who's who in 'Isiphetho: Destiny', e.tv's captivating new telenovela

“Dreams unfold. So does the truth.” is the tantalising tagline of e.tv's new prime time telenovela, Isiphetho: Destiny, which premieres on Monday at 6.30pm.

Set in the heart of Soweto, amid the vibrant community of Mzimhlophe, this captivating series follows the intertwined lives of four estranged friends who were bound by a life-changing secret during their teenage years. Now in their 30s, they find themselves drawn back to their old neighbourhood, determined to chase their true destinies.

In a bid to revitalise their community and rewrite their futures, the foursome embark on an exciting new venture: an innovative restaurant aimed at bringing unique culinary delights to the township. But at every turn on their journey to self-determination, their past and enemies threaten to thwart their dreams.