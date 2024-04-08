Who's who in 'Isiphetho: Destiny', e.tv's captivating new telenovela
This intriguing drama series revolves around four friends trying to forge a future for themselves — but their traumatic past keeps pulling them back
“Dreams unfold. So does the truth.” is the tantalising tagline of e.tv's new prime time telenovela, Isiphetho: Destiny, which premieres on Monday at 6.30pm.
Set in the heart of Soweto, amid the vibrant community of Mzimhlophe, this captivating series follows the intertwined lives of four estranged friends who were bound by a life-changing secret during their teenage years. Now in their 30s, they find themselves drawn back to their old neighbourhood, determined to chase their true destinies.
In a bid to revitalise their community and rewrite their futures, the foursome embark on an exciting new venture: an innovative restaurant aimed at bringing unique culinary delights to the township. But at every turn on their journey to self-determination, their past and enemies threaten to thwart their dreams.
Who’s who in the world of Isiphetho: Destiny
Let's put a spotlight on the characters who you’ll meet on your screens, starting with the four friends the plot revolves around:
- Buhle (Mbalenhle Mavimbela) is a woman who searches for independence only to realise it’s not as easy as she thinks. She keeps striving to leave Mzimhlophe, but finds herself falling in love with where she is, doing what she truly loves.
- Portia (Tsholofelo Maseko) is discovering who she truly is. You'll watch her struggles and triumphs as she learns to adult, to be the mother she’s always wanted to be, to make her daughter proud, and to prove to the family she is not a failure. Meanwhile, she also has to decide whether the new version of herself is still compatible with her gangster bae.
- Mosa (Kope Makgae) is a chef who has a deep crush on Portia. As you journey with him, you'll slowly begin to realise there’s more to Mosa than meets the eye. He is much smarter than you'd think, and he puts on an act like a changeable chameleon to fit in wherever he goes.
- Ntando (Upile uThixo Bongco) was raised in Mzimhlophe and after moving to the rural Eastern Cape, she returns to her hometown after the family of her late husband blames her for his death. She seems to be a meek character — until she comes out of her shell.
Next up are three siblings, who have some sort of rivalry with the main foursome that goes way back:
- Connie (Gugu Gumede), the villain of the story, runs a successful shisanyama joint. But things take a turn when her niece and daughter decide to go up against her and open a rival restaurant — and this is when her true colours come out.
- Blondie (Linda Sokhulu) is a former international theatre star who still daydreams about the good old days.
- Zwelakhe (Mjosty Mbhele), Blondie's twin brother, is that typical man who left the hood for the burbs. But his journey to success is rather questionable.
Then there are a host of Mzimhlophe locals with big personalities. They include:
- Mkhapheni (Thulani Mtsweni), that one mechanic in the hood who believes he can fix anything from a TV to a stove; and
- Sli (Nokwazi Dlamini), his wife, who's a bit pompous, but happy in the life she lives with her husband and beloved son.
With its intriguing plotline and colourful characters, brought to life by a mix of fresh talent and well-known faces, Isiphetho: Destiny is one show you don't want to miss. Catch the premiere on Monday (April 8) at 6.30pm on e.tv, with fresh episodes at the same time every weeknight.
This article was sponsored by e.tv.