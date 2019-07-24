Johnny's final journey freed of excess of township culture

South Africa's white Zulu, Johnny Clegg, took his last breath on Tuesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Aged 66, the decorated Clegg had only recently retired from touring. With the whole country and the world still reeling from the news, Clegg was quietly buried on Wednesday in a private family ceremony.

The haste of his burial robbed politicians and the usual professional mourners of the opportunity to strut their stuff before the cameras.

Clegg's family avoided the spectacle of hosting thousands of people jostling to be seen in the right circles at what is supposed to be a sombre occasion.

The funeral service would have meant screen time for the mourners. Alas, Clegg and his family had other ideas.

Funerals are big social events in this country. It is an occasion to showcase the latest fashion and bling wheels.

When he performed locally and abroad, Clegg chose a simple T-shirt, a pair of jeans and takkies as his on-stage wardrobe. I guess it would have been uncomfortable to perform the famed Zulu dance, indlamu, with any other footwear.

However, most people wouldn't be seen dead at a funeral, excuse the pun, with the same outfit they'd worn to another funeral.

Whereas the deceased could not be bothered with the label of your suit, the living have deemed it fit to wear only the best.