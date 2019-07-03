Nightmare of Mzansi's reality makes it hard to share dream

To dream or not to dream, that is the question. It was always going to be a hard act to follow for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sustain the momentum after his scorching hot Thuma Mina address of last year.

His latest State of the Nation Address went down like a lead balloon after he dared South Africans to dream. The opposition parties did not waste time in shaking the president out of his slumber, though ANC MPs heeded his call and nodded off in parliament.

Ramaphosa's flights of fancy include a bullet train from Cape Town to Musina despite the state-owned Metrorail stuttering to get commuters to their destinations, let alone meeting salary commitments.

The only high-speed train, the Gautrain, continues to suck hundreds of millions of rands in subsidies from the Gauteng government but remains unaffordable to Vusi, Zodwa and Lerato.

Ramaphosa bore the inefficiency of Metrorail a few months ago when a train he was riding in got stuck for hours in the middle of nowhere in Tshwane.

His threat to kick the butt of Metrorail authorities remains up in the air as newly minted transport minister Fikile Mbalula experienced shoddy service on a locomotive in Cape Town this week.

The president also dared us to imagine a smart city, where everything runs like clockwork. However, the latest report of the auditor-general paints a gloomy picture of existing towns and cities. Only 18 municipalities out of 278 received a clean audit, according to the AG, Kimi Makwetu.