On the prowl for warmth and fun, but not for masihlalisane

On account of the dropping mercury in Gauteng, I decided to migrate north. The chill hasn't been kind to my surgically denounced limbs.

It is for this reason I settled in Phalaborwa a week ago. The weather has indeed been kind but I can't say the same for the reception.

I'm nestled at the foot of the Kruger National Park, the scene of the 14 lions that reportedly escaped two weeks ago.

This one-horse town has been a culture-shock to my Jozi fast-lane existence. On account of the rampant monkeys and wildlife, we are encouraged to keep the windows and doors closed.

There's hardly a soul on the streets and I'm positively bored.

I ventured out one night in hopes of painting the town red. I landed in a bar of a five-star lodge and ordered a beer. The bar was teeming with guys huddled around the snooker table. The bar lady was kind enough to assure me the girls would be coming in shortly. When they descended, they looked woefully like the age group I have sworn not to poke.

The bar lady told me they were from a college nearby and they frequented the lodge on the hunt for sugar daddies. Not my scene. More so since they travelled in packs. I knew from experience that unless I intended to end up with a three- or foursome, I risked landing with a duck when it was time to go home.

Like hyenas in the Kruger, I would end up with a pack raiding my fridge and expropriating my groceries without dishing out.

Despite one of them making eyes, I cautiously played a game of billiard and called it a night.

I remembered how I frowned upon sugar daddies who frequented my campus when I was at varsity, and I couldn't see myself prowling college molls.

The next day I drove to Namakgale township to have my car washed. While my jalopy got a valet service, my roving eye was on seemingly single women drivers who also came to have their wheels waxed.