One thing JZ can teach Cyril

There's something appealing about institutions or people who are decisive, who know what they want and, within applicable laws and rules, steer right ahead to accomplish that which is necessary.

China is vilified, sometimes justifiably, for many things. Yet global leaders line up to learn from the Chinese how they turned what once was a creaking economy around.

US President Donald Trump's recent frothing at the mouth about national security and Huawei's 5G technology is testimony to China being decisive about what it wants, and forcing its way through.

The National Treasury and the SA Revenue Service were, at a point in time, revered for their efficiency while somewhat feared for their ruthlessness applied within the law.

So was the Scorpions investigative unit under Leonard McCarthy at the National Prosecuting Authority, the spy tapes notwithstanding.

The one thing former president Jacob Zuma did very well, even if for wrong reasons, was to be decisive about what he wanted to see happen in the country.

When Zuma and his national executive committee wanted former president Thabo Mbeki removed, it was done. Eight days in September, former director-general in the presidency Frank Chikane later told us in his book.

When Zuma wanted the Scorpions, a forerunner of the Hawks, gone, the process, painful for those who knew that this was self-serving and a scene-setter for looting, was swift.

The rules were followed, the Scorpions were dead in no time.

Today, though, our likeable president with a knack for pleasing everybody, faces his stiffest test not from other politicians, but from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.