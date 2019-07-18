WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir pays tribute to music icon Johnny Clegg

In a week that South Africans collectively bid farewell to cultural icon Johnny Clegg, a choir has, in a similar manner to what the incomparable 'white Zulu' did three decades ago, raised the nation's flag and captivated international audiences.

Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful melodies on America's Got Talent were the talk of South Africa and beyond, and when they secured passage to the quarterfinals of the show, the achievement coincided with news of Clegg's death from pancreatic cancer breaking.

It has been a grim week of mourning for the country, with Clegg's death following closely on the heels of renowned actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, and a duo of beloved sport stars, James Small and Marc Batchelor.

It was Clegg's death that struck a chord with the choir leader Ralf Schmitt, the music director and conductor, as well as Doctor Hugo Tempelman, chief executive of Ndlovu Care Group, the organisation under which the choir falls.