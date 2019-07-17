Zodwa proves that a punani is mightier than a Ferrari

It is said that a mini-skirt should be long enough to cover the bare essentials and short enough to create interest, but someone did not get the memo.

At the horse-racing-cum-fashion show, the Vodacom Durban July last weekend, Soweto lass Zodwa Wabantu again set tongues wagging when she showed up wearing next to nothing.

While other celebrities broke their banks for sartorial finesse, Zodwa stretched the envelope and showed up at the Eyadini Village Durban July marquee with a mesh that left little to the imagination.

If her plan was to shock, Zodwa succeeded beyond expectations as cameras went into overdrive mode to capture her Garden of Eden look.

There is no doubt that her allergy to wearing a bloomer has helped build her brand and catapulted her to celebville. However, the jury is still out on what her claim to fame is.

All we know about the reality TV star is that she is a dancer and a drinker. In a world where talent is ephemeral, Zodwa has carved a niche for herself and the world has taken notice.

Her antics have brought her fame and fortune in the same way that a sex tape made Kim Kardashian a household name with no other discernible talent.